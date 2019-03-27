Danish lawmakers strengthen financial crime effort in wake of Danske scandal

COPENHAGEN, March 27 (Reuters) - A broad majority of the parties in the Danish parliament on Wednesday reached an agreement to strengthen the effort against financial crime in wake of the Danske Bank money laundering scandal.

The agreement will mean that the Danish financial supervisory authority (FSA) will get a lot more resources and get the right to fine banks that violate money laundering laws, business minister Rasmus Jarlov told reporters in Copenhagen.

Jarlov said large Danish banks will get a comprehensive money laundering inspection from the FSA during 2019. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Toby Chopra)