‘Unfair tactics’ statute no help to landowners in suit over DAPL easements – 8th Circuit

A federal appeals court on Thursday refused to revive a $4 million lawsuit filed by nearly two dozen North Dakota residents who claim that the developers of the Dakota Access Pipeline tricked them into taking low-ball offers for easements across their property.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed the ruling of a federal judge in Bismarck, who last year dismissed the landowners’ claims of fraud, conspiracy and unfair tactics after finding their allegations amounted to “mere sales talk and puffery” by Energy Transfer Partners’ Dakota Access LLC and its negotiators.

