Darktrace IPO books covered, source says

LONDON (Reuters) - The books for the listing of British cybersecurity company Darktrace have been covered on the first day of the road show, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

“The books are covered up to the maximum possible deal size, including the greenshoe,” the source said.

Darktrace, which counts Rolls Royce and Coca-Cola as its customers, wants to raise $200 million from the listing, with a greenshoe extension option potentially taking the overall money raised to $230 million, a separate source told Reuters earlier on Monday.

Darktrace plans to sell between 51.1 million and 65.1 million new shares in a listing that would value between 1.6 billion and 1.9 billion pounds ($2.22 billion-$2.6 billion), the source said earlier.