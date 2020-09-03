Travel firm Dart Group says to add further summer capacity

Sept 3 (Reuters) - British travel firm Dart Group said on Thursday it was satisfied with its performance related to average load factors and on the financial front so far, and will continue to add further capacity for the rest of the summer.

The company said that pricing for its leisure travel products will need to remain “consistently enticing” as winter 20/21 forward bookings have yet to match its revised on-sale seat capacity.

It said it will change its name to Jet2 plc, and named Stephen Heapy as chief executive officer. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)