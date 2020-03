March 11 (Reuters) - Dart Group, owner of British tourist airline Jet2, said on Wednesday it expected 2020 profit to be ahead of market forecasts, but warned the impact of reductions in 2021 flying capacity on its financial hedging operations would hurt profits.

Dart also said momentum had weakened in recent weeks as the coronavirus spreads in Europe but that its current summer 2020 bookings remained higher than last year. (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)