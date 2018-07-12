FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2018 / 6:14 AM / Updated 9 hours ago

Dart Group upgrades forecasts on strong demand for Jet2 holidays

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 12 (Reuters) - Dart Group, the owner of British airline and tour operator Jet2, said that annual profit for its current financial year would substantially exceed market expectations as holiday demand strengthened in the UK.

The upgrade to forecasts came after Dart said pretax profit jumped 49 percent to 134.6 million pounds ($177.70 million) for the year ended March 31 2018, boosted by foreign exchange gains and as it took more people on holiday. ($1 = 0.7575 pounds) (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)

