Dassault Aviation launches new business jet after scrapping Falcon 5X

LE BOURGET, France, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Dassault Aviation launched a new luxury jet on Wednesday, replacing a cancelled project as the global business jet market starts to recover from a prolonged recession.

The Falcon 6X will be able to fly from London to Los Angeles, Chief Executive Eric Trappier told journalists at a business aerodrome outside Paris.

Dassault launched the plane two months after scrapping its large-cabin Falcon 5X model, citing problems over a three-year delay in the Silvercrest engine developed by Safran.

The aircraft announced on Wednesday will instead be powered by PW800 engines from Pratt & Whitney Canada. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)