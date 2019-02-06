France's Dassault Systemes quarterly revenue tops estimate

Feb 6 (Reuters) - French software company Dassault Systemes said on Wednesday fourth-quarter revenue topped its guidance, driven by a strong performance by the 3DEXPERIENCE platform.

The company’s fourth-quarter revenue came in at 1.04 billion euros ($1.19 billion), compared with its revenue outlook of between 982 million euros and 1 billion euros.

The company also announced a contract with Airbus for the 3DEXPERIENCE platform.