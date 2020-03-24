IN BRIEF: FBI shuts down Russia-based online platform after alleged admin's arrest

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation has shut down a Russia-based online platform for selling hacked information, following the arrest of its alleged administrator on hacking charges, authorities announced Tuesday.

The platform, DEER.IO, allowed criminals to purchase access to “cyber storefronts” to sell illegal wares including hacked financial information and access to hacked social media accounts, according to an announcement from the office of the U.S. Attorney’s office in San Diego.

