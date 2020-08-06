Data privacy boutique adds more Big Law alums, expands to Florida, Mass.

Mullen Coughlin, a Pennsylvania-based firm that exclusively focuses on data privacy and cybersecurity work in the insurance context, on Thursday announced three new lateral hires and a geographic expansion.

The firm has hired Lynda Jensen and Kevin Mekler as partners from Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, where they were based in Boston and Tampa, respectively, as well as partner Paulyne Gardner from Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith in Pennsylvania, Mullen Coughlin said in a statement.

