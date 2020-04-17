IN BRIEF-Massachusetts announces $18.2 mln settlement with Equifax over data breach

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey on Friday announced an $18.2 million settlement with consumer credit reporting company Equifax Inc over a 2017 data breach that affected 147 million people nationwide.

The settlement, which was approved by a Suffolk Superior Court judge on April 13, resolves a lawsuit by the attorney general accusing Equifax of failing to address a known vulnerability that allowed hackers to access consumers’ personal information. Nearly three million Massachusetts residents were affected by the breach, according to Healey’s office.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2yodyjT