Venable said Monday that it has brought on long-time privacy attorney D. Reed Freeman as a partner in its e-commerce, privacy and cybersecurity practice.

Freeman joins Venable in Washington, D.C., from Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr, where he served as co-chair of the larger firm’s cybersecurity and privacy practice and big data practice.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3ku2lSh