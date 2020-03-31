Westlaw News
March 31, 2020 / 8:57 PM / Updated an hour ago

Zoom faces class action for sending user information to Facebook

Brendan Pierson

1 Min Read

The company behind the popular Zoom videoconferencing app has been hit with a proposed class action accusing it of handing unwitting users’ personal information to social media company Facebook Inc.

The lawsuit against San Jose-based Zoom Video Communications Inc, filed in the Northern District of California federal court on Monday by California resident Robert Cullen, comes amid a surge in the app’s use as millions of Americans stay home to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3dIJgs1

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
