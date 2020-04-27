Westlaw News
Infogroup $21.2 mln judgment against DatabaseUSA and ousted founder is upheld

Jonathan Stempel

A federal appeals court upheld a $21.2 million award in favor of Infogroup Inc in a lawsuit accusing founder Vinod Gupta of breaching a separation agreement, and a rival compiler of U.S. business names that he later founded of copyright infringement.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Paul, Minnesota on Monday let stand awards of $10 million against Gupta for breaching non-disparagement and confidentiality clauses, and $11.2 million against DatabaseUSA.com LLC, his new company.

