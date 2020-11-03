Financial institutions can sue Sonic as a class over data breach, judge rules

An Ohio federal judge has certified a class of financial institutions in a lawsuit over Sonic Corp’s 2017 data breach that exposed customers’ payment card data from 325 of the fast-food chain’s drive-in locations.

In granting the motion for class certification on Monday, U.S. District Judge James Gwin defined the class more narrowly than the plaintiffs had originally proposed. The class will include banks, credit unions and financial institutions that “received notice and took action to reissue credit cards or reimbursed a compromised account,” rather than those solely that “received an alert of a potentially compromised account” from a card brand in the Sonic breach.

