Supreme Court should hear case over forced password disclosure, groups say

Two groups are urging the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on whether the 5th Amendment protects individuals from being compelled to disclose their device passcodes to law enforcement.

The American Civil Liberties Union and the Electronic Frontier Foundation filed a petition asking the Supreme Court to take up their case in order to “settle this critical question about digital privacy and self-incrimination,” EFF senior staff attorney Andrew Crocker said in statement on Friday.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/38ub3w1