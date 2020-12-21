Judge OKs TCPA deal with practice management software company, limits attorneys fees

A federal judge in Oakland, California has given final approval to a $1.95 million settlement between consumers and Abacus Data Systems Inc. over alleged unsolicited text messages related to its software products for legal and other professionals.

U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam in a Monday order said the settlement to resolve the Telephone Consumer Protection Act claims against the company is “fair, adequate, and reasonable, and that class members received adequate notice.”

