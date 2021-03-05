Accellion taps Latham as fallout spreads from data breach

Accellion Inc. has turned to Latham & Watkins in a series of proposed class actions over a data breach affecting a growing list of the data security company’s file-transfer clients, including Jones Day and Kroger Co.

Latham signed on as defense counsel Thursday in at least five pending federal lawsuits over the Accellion breach, in which hackers accessed data from the Palo Alto-based company’s legacy file transfer service.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3c3UKqj