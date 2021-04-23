Bid to centralize cases causes split in Accellion breach litigation

The Kroger Co, Flagstar Bancorp Inc and numerous plaintiffs who sued the two companies and Accellion Inc over a recent breach of Accellion’s file transfer product are pushing back on one plaintiff’s bid to transfer and consolidate at least 14 cases.

Accellion, represented by Latham & Watkins, is alone in supporting the motion pending before the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation, according to responses to the consolidation bid filed Thursday. The 13 opposing motions generally argue that the cases, which mostly name just one of the companies as a defendant, should stay where they were filed – in California, Ohio or Michigan – and that there are unique discovery issues in the cases.

