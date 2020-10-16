Survey research provider can't escape suit over alleged automated text

American Directions Research Group lost its bid asking a federal judge to nix a Telephone Consumer Protection Act suit accusing it of sending an Illinois man a text message without consent.

U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman said in a Friday ruling that discovery is needed and should proceed with an “early emphasis” on whether the system in question had the necessary components to qualify as an automatic telephone dialing system (ATDS), which the law defines as the capacity to store or produce telephone numbers using a random or sequential number generator, as well as the ability to dial those numbers.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/37fAOjk