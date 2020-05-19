ADT employee spied on customers through camera systems, lawsuits allege

A pair of proposed class action lawsuits filed in Florida federal court allege security company ADT’s lax security practices allowed an employee to improperly access hundreds of customers’ accounts for seven years.

A vulnerability in ADT Security Services’ home security system allegedly enabled unauthorized users to grant themselves access to a customer’s account and “surreptitiously” view camera footage, allowing a Texas technician to access more than 200 customers’ accounts, according to the lawsuits filed Monday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2TkhVnJ