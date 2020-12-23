4th Circuit will rehear challenge to Baltimore aerial surveillance program

A federal appeals court has agreed to rehear a challenge to a Baltimore police department aerial surveillance pilot program, which ran for six months this year.

The American Civil Liberties Union, representing the plaintiffs, had asked the 4th U.S. Circuit of Appeals to reconsider the case en banc after a three-judge panel upheld a lower court decision denying their motion for a preliminary injunction, which had allowed the Baltimore Police Department to proceed with the program.

