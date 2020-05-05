Westlaw News
May 5, 2020 / 6:17 PM / in 2 hours

9th Circuit signs off on search for overdue rental car in license plate database

Sara Merken

1 Min Read

A U.S. appeals court said on Monday that a Nevada man who used a rental car while stealing mail failed to show that he had a reasonable expectation of privacy in the historical location data of the car after not returning it by the contract due date.

A three-judge panel for the 9th Circuit U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that as a result Jay Yang lacked standing to challenge a warrantless government search of a database of license plate images and locations and affirmed a lower court’s denial of his motion to suppress evidence.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3cjrfzm

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below