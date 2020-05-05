9th Circuit signs off on search for overdue rental car in license plate database

A U.S. appeals court said on Monday that a Nevada man who used a rental car while stealing mail failed to show that he had a reasonable expectation of privacy in the historical location data of the car after not returning it by the contract due date.

A three-judge panel for the 9th Circuit U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that as a result Jay Yang lacked standing to challenge a warrantless government search of a database of license plate images and locations and affirmed a lower court’s denial of his motion to suppress evidence.

