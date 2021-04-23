9th Circ won't revive Amazon's arbitration bid in wiretap case

A federal appeals court on Friday upheld a lower court decision denying Amazon.com Inc’s bid to force minor children to arbitrate claims that its Alexa devices recorded and stored communications without consent.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, in a memorandum disposition filed Friday, rejected Amazon’s argument that equitable estoppel requires the plaintiffs to arbitrate the claims because they “knowingly exploit” the benefits of agreements their parents signed with Amazon when they activated the accounts.

