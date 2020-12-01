Ancestry hit with California class action over yearbook database

Ancestry.com LLC and its related entities are facing a new proposed class action accusing the company of misappropriating and misusing individuals’ personal information in its database of U.S. school yearbooks without consent.

The lawsuit, filed Monday in federal court in San Francisco, alleges the genealogy company has amassed photographs, names, likenesses and identities without permission to sell subscription access to the information and advertise Ancestry services and products.

