Ancestry wins dismissal of yearbook database lawsuit, for now

A federal judge on Monday granted Ancestry.com LLC’s bid to dismiss a lawsuit alleging the company uses and profits from photographs and other personal details in its U.S. school yearbooks database without permission.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler ruled the plaintiffs failed to sufficiently allege standing to pursue their proposed class action, and in any case the company is immune from liability under the Communications Decency Act.

