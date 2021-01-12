Law enforcement can get IP address, subscriber info without warrant, Ariz. high court rules

Law enforcement officials don’t need a search warrant or court order to obtain an individual’s IP address or subscriber information from internet service providers, the Arizona Supreme Court said in a divided ruling.

The 4th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution doesn’t apply to that information under the “third party doctrine,” and the information isn’t considered a “private affair” under a clause in the Arizona Constitution, the court said in a 4-3 decision on Monday.

