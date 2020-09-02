IN BRIEF: Conn., DC AGs query fertility app over privacy claims

Connecticut and Washington, D.C.’s top legal enforcers are demanding answers from fertility app Premom about its privacy practices following recent reports that the mobile app may share sensitive user data with third parties without permission.

Attorneys General William Tong of Connecticut and Karl Racine in D.C. directed a series of questions at the company in a letter on Wednesday, writing that the claims, if true, are “deeply disturbing given that users rely on Premom to privately track details of a highly intimate and personal nature.”

