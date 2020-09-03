Avis privacy lawsuit over rental car phone pairing kicked to state court

A California federal judge has granted Avis Budget Group’s bid to dismiss a proposed class action over its alleged failure to maintain policies to safeguard car renters’ data.

The judge found that the plaintiff, a man who claims that the company failed to delete private data gleaned from customers’ paired mobile devices in its vehicles, didn’t have standing to bring the privacy claims in federal court and remanded the case to California state court.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3gUZvmj