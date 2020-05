Phishing was the top cause of data security incidents in 2019, according to a report released Thursday by law firm BakerHostetler.

The firm also said it anticipates ransomware attacks to continue to surge, in its sixth annual Data Security Incident Response (DSIR) Report, which is an analysis of more than 950 incidents the firm helped its clients manage in 2019.

