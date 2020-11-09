BCLP nabs new data privacy leader from Baker McKenzie after practice group exits

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner has picked up a new partner to head up its privacy and cybersecurity group after leaders of the team recently left for Greenberg Traurig.

Amy de La Lama joins BCLP in Boulder from Baker McKenzie, the firm said Monday. She will serve as leader of the firm’s global data privacy and cybersecurity team, which is part of its corporate and finance transactions department.

