Judge tackles scope of biometric privacy law in Amazon, Microsoft rulings

A pair of federal court rulings this week shed light on what it means to “otherwise profit from” biometric data under a provision of Illinois’ biometric privacy law, interpreting the phrase in separate cases against Microsoft Corp and Amazon.com Inc.

In Wednesday rulings on motions to dismiss lawsuits that allege the companies unlawfully collected and profited from individuals biometric data, U.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle found that the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act provision in question “prohibits the commercial dissemination of biometric data for some sort of gain, whether pecuniary or not.”

