Westlaw News

Blank Rome debuts biometric privacy team as lawsuits, compliance headaches mount

By Sara Merken

1 Min Read

Blank Rome formally launched a new group on Wednesday dedicated to helping clients address and mitigate risks related to biometric privacy.

While the Philadelphia-based firm has handled biometric privacy issues for several years, there was a “natural tipping point of client demand” as biometric technologies like fingerprint scanners and facial recognition have become “more and more prevalent,” said Jeffrey Rosenthal, who chairs the 7-lawyer team, including four partners.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3kn61V5

