Illinois casino must face biometric privacy lawsuit over security cameras

An Illinois federal judge has rejected a bid by Par-A-Dice Hotel Casino and its parent company to dismiss a lawsuit accusing it of using video surveillance cameras that scan individuals’ facial geometry in violation of the state’s biometric privacy law.

U.S. District Judge James Shadid in Peoria found in a Monday ruling that the plaintiffs, who visited and stayed at the hotel casino earlier this year, satisfied the pleading standards for their Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) claim in the proposed class action lawsuit.

