Illinois judge denies bid to halt insurance row over biometric privacy suit coverage

An Illinois federal judge won’t pause a coverage dispute between Wynndalco Enterprises LLC and an insurance company that contends it doesn’t have a duty to defend the technology company in connection with two pending biometric privacy actions.

Wynndalco and two of its executives had sought to stay the insurance dispute, arguing there are “unresolved factual issues” in the underlying privacy cases that will affect the coverage decision. U.S. District Judge John Lee disagreed, holding in a Wednesday opinion that the court doesn’t need to decide those questions to figure out whether the lawsuits obligate Citizens Insurance Company of America to defend Wynndalco.

