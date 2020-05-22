IN BRIEF: Software company Acuant beats some biometric privacy claims in Illinois

An Illinois federal judge on Thursday dismissed some claims in a lawsuit accusing software company Acuant Inc of violating the state’s biometric privacy law by collecting and storing facial geometry and other biometric data of consumers without consent, while remanding other claims to state court.

U.S. District Judge Charles Kocoras in Chicago applied a recent holding from Bryant v. Compass Group in the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in finding that plaintiff Shanice Kloss lacks standing to bring her claim alleging Acuant does not have a publicly available data retention policy in federal court and remanded back to state court.

