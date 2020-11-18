7th Circ. says biometric data claim against Dakkota belongs in federal court

A federal appeals court has sent an Illinois biometric privacy claim against Dakkota Integrated Systems LLC back to federal court, reversing a lower court’s order that had remanded the case to state court for lack of standing.

In a win for automotive supplier Dakkota, a 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel held Tuesday that a former employee’s claim under Section 15(a) of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act constitutes an alleged injury that establishes standing to sue in federal court.

