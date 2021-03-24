New Blank Rome privacy chair says practice is growing to relieve 'overloaded' clients

Blank Rome expanded its privacy, security and data protection team this week with the addition of three lawyers from Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders, including partner Sharon Klein, who will serve as chair of the practice.

Klein, partner Alex Nisenbaum and associate Karen Shin – who will form the firm’s new office in Orange County, California – are making the jump as law firms are increasingly scooping up lawyers with privacy and security expertise to match an increase in client demand.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3rl8diO