Supreme Court won't hear challenge to warrantless digital device border search

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a case concerning the level of suspicion required for government agents to search an electronic device at the border without a warrant.

Petitioner Derrick Williams and his lawyers had urged the court to resolve what they said was a four-way circuit split on an issue “at the intersection of national security and personal privacy” for millions of travelers.

