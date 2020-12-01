Boutique co-founder is latest data privacy pro to change firms

Beckage, a technology, privacy and data security boutique law firm, has brought on Jordan Fischer to head its global data privacy practice group, the firm said Tuesday.

Fischer leaves XPAN Law Group, a Philadelphia-based privacy and cybersecurity boutique she co-founded several years ago. Her move is the latest in a string of privacy or data security hires in the past several months, including a number of practice group leaders.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2HXOfds