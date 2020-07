Lawyers for Chili’s Grill & Bar parent company Brinker International Inc got some claims dismissed from a lawsuit over alleged failures to safeguard customers’ payment card data and personal information.

A Florida federal judge, in granting Brinker’s motion to dismiss part of the suit for lack of standing on Monday, found the plaintiffs have failed to allege a “threat of future harm beyond a speculative level”.

