California's Prop 24 poised to shake up state's privacy landscape

With the ballot count still underway on Wednesday, California voters appeared close to approving a measure that would update the state’s consumer privacy law and create a new state agency to enforce privacy rules.

The measure, Proposition 24, builds on the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), a law passed in 2018 that created new privacy rights for California consumers and obligations for businesses that operate in the state.

