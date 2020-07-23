Q&A: McDermott privacy head says 'novel theories' helping power first CCPA suits

Seven months after the California Consumer Privacy Act took effect, Laura Jehl, head of McDermott Will & Emery’s global privacy and cybersecurity practice, says the first batch of lawsuits will have plenty to teach about the law.

The consumer privacy law provides a narrow private right of action for consumers to sue if their nonencrypted or nonredacted personal information is subject to a breach due to a business’ failure to implement reasonable security. Consumers can seek statutory damages of between $100 and $750 per incident, or actual damages, whichever is greater. The California Attorney General also has enforcement powers.

