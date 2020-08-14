Westlaw News
August 14, 2020 / 2:18 AM / Updated an hour ago

California high court offers roadmap for trial courts in Facebook subpoena case

Sara Merken

1 Min Read

The California Supreme Court, in a dispute involving Facebook Inc over the rights of criminal defendants to pretrial discovery of social media records, declined in a ruling Thursday to resolve a set of thorny constitutional and other substantive issues raised in the case.

But in remanding the case, the state’s high court found a trial court had “abused its discretion” in denying Facebook’s motion to quash a subpoena, and the ruling set out seven factors that trial judges should explicitly weigh when ruling on a motion to quash a subpoena directed to a third party.

