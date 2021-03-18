Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
New California privacy board includes academics, government and law firm alums

By Sara Merken

1 Min Read

California officials on Wednesday announced their appointments to the five-member board that will be tasked with enforcing the state’s landmark privacy law.

Jennifer Urban, a clinical law professor at the University of California Berkeley Law School, will be the chair of the California Privacy Protection Agency board. The other inaugural members include Lydia de la Torre, John Christopher Thompson, Angela Sierra and Vinhcent Le.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2QcpoGx

