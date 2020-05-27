Capital One must hand over incident report to plaintiffs in data breach litigation

Capital One must give a copy of a technical report to plaintiffs who sued the bank after its 2019 data breach that affected about 100 million people in the U.S. and 6 million in Canada, a federal magistrate judge in Virginia said Tuesday.

U.S. Magistrate Judge John Anderson in Alexandria granted the plaintiffs’ motion to compel production of the report by FireEye Inc’s Mandiant, finding Capital One didn’t present adequate evidence to show the report falls under the work product doctrine, which protects materials prepared in anticipation of litigation.

