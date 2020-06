A Virginia federal judge has ordered Capital One to hand over a copy of a forensic report to plaintiffs who sued after the bank’s 2019 data breach.

The order from U.S. District Judge Anthony Trenga in Alexandria affirms a magistrate judge’s order last month that compelled Capital One to produce the report by a cybersecurity firm, which had rejected the bank’s argument that the report was protected work product.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/3eOisGU