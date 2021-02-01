Judge may restore some claims in CareFirst data breach case

A federal judge in Washington, D.C. has partially granted a bid by policy holders to reconsider a prior ruling in their long-running data breach case against D.C.-area health insurer CareFirst Inc.

The plaintiffs’ lawyers had asked U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper to take another look at a January 2019 decision that substantially dismissed the case after finding the complaint failed to adequately plead actual damages. Cooper, in a Friday ruling, reinstated contract claims and claims under two state consumer protection laws, while refusing to reconsider several common law claims.

