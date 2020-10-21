Another privacy practice is born as law firms respond to client demand

Chamberlain, Hrdlicka, White, Williams & Aughtry has launched a new privacy and data security practice, citing an increase in technology innovation and cybersecurity threats.

Law firms have been launching or growing privacy and data security practices as clients grapple with an evolving landscape of state, federal and international laws and regulations. In just the past few months, Winston & Strawn announced a new global practice group and Blank Rome debuted a biometric privacy group. In recent weeks, firms such as Wiley Rein, Sidley Austin and Greenberg Traurig have boosted their privacy practices with new hires recruited from the federal government and other firms.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/34jlWyp