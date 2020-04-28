Chegg data breach lawsuit heads to arbitration

A federal judge has ruled that a lawsuit against education technology company Chegg Inc over its 2018 data breach that may have exposed the personal information of about 40 million users must proceed to arbitration.

U.S. District Judge Richard D. Bennett in Baltimore on Monday granted Chegg’s motion to compel arbitration and dismiss claims by plaintiff Jabari Lyles, finding there is no “triable issue of fact” regarding whether Lyles and Chegg formed an arbitration agreement.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2Wby9Qs